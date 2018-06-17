Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Given Hold Rating at Loop Capital

Loop Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 24th. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Williams-Sonoma traded up $1.46, hitting $62.31, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 2,439,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,781. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $42.68 and a 1-year high of $62.48.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Williams-Sonoma announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $286.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Alex Bellos sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $203,759.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,002.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Janet Hayes sold 9,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $466,696.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,347 shares of company stock worth $7,615,238. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $560,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $1,509,000.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

