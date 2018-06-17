WINCOIN (WC) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

WINCOIN (CURRENCY:WC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. WINCOIN has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $175,135.00 worth of WINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WINCOIN has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. One WINCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00005514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crave (CRAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002146 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001018 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000600 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000203 BTC.

WINCOIN Coin Profile

WINCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. WINCOIN’s total supply is 451,276,343 coins. WINCOIN’s official website is wincoin.co. WINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @wincoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WINCOIN

WINCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

