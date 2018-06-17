WINCOIN (WC) Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00

WINCOIN (CURRENCY:WC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 17th. One WINCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00005338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and C-CEX. During the last week, WINCOIN has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. WINCOIN has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $233,255.00 worth of WINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002076 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00001020 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000571 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000203 BTC.

WINCOIN Coin Profile

WC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. WINCOIN’s total supply is 451,276,343 coins. WINCOIN’s official website is wincoin.co. WINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @wincoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WINCOIN Coin Trading

WINCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

