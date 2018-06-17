Winfield Associates Inc. Raises Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,209,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,828. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index has a fifty-two week low of $66.76 and a fifty-two week high of $85.96.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

