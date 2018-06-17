Winfield Associates Inc. Has $4.67 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Winfield Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 570.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.96. 59,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,778. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $233.09.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

