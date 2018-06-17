WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPI. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 451,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 121,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 174.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 192.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 630,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 414,784 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 95,888 shares during the period.

Shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund opened at $25.92 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $29.52.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

