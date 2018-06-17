Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 177,800 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW)

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 177,800 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. owned 0.16% of Wolverine World Wide worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 38,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $1,230,763.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 47,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $1,500,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide opened at $36.50 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.18. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $36.69.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.10 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Wolverine World Wide to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.77.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.