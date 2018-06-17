Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 1st.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WWD. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Wood & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $78.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $548.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.84 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 7,000 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $533,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 3,800 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $276,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,022,692. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter worth about $262,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. Its Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and rotorcrafts, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems.

