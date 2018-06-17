WorldCoin (CRYPTO:WDC) Price Tops $0.0068

WorldCoin (CURRENCY:WDC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, WorldCoin has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. WorldCoin has a total market cap of $812,985.00 and approximately $36.00 worth of WorldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WorldCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026178 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001334 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003088 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001473 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About WorldCoin

WorldCoin (WDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 14th, 2013. WorldCoin’s total supply is 119,606,941 coins. The official website for WorldCoin is worldcoin.global. WorldCoin’s official Twitter account is @WorldcoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WorldCoin is /r/worldcoinalliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WorldCoin is forum.worldcoin.global.

WorldCoin Coin Trading

WorldCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WorldCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WorldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

