Wyndham Worldwide (WYN) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,407 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Wyndham Worldwide worth $58,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide by 790.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WYN opened at $108.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.36. Wyndham Worldwide has a one year low of $95.30 and a one year high of $127.96.

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Wyndham Worldwide had a return on equity of 94.96% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Worldwide will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Wyndham Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WYN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Wyndham Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Wyndham Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Wyndham Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $34,902.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Worldwide

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation provides hospitality services and products to individual and business customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, and Vacation Ownership. The Hotel Group segment primarily franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments, as well as provides property management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

