Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $43.09 Million Position in Intel Co. (INTC)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 933,436 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,665 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.0% of Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Intel were worth $43,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 286.1% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Nomura boosted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Vetr raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.41 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

INTC stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. Intel had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $53,328.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $162,140.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,706,068.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,192 shares of company stock worth $693,559. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

