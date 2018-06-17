Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, June 2nd. They currently have $51.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Xcel Energy have outperformed its industry in last three months. Xcel Energy is poised to gain from its long-term investment plans, renewable generation and improving economic conditions in its service territories. The constructive regulatory orders will also help the company. The recently announced Colorado Energy Plan is part of company’s long-term objective to cut down emission. Improvement in the electric and natural gas margins boosted the company's performances and is expected to do so in upcoming quarters. Xcel Energy’s high debt level is a concern, in an interest hike environment, with its debt/capital ratio presently higher than the industry average. Lower-than-expected performance of its subsidiaries and cost of adhering stringent environmental regulation could hurt its profitability.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on XEL. SunTrust Banks set a $43.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $3,760,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy V. Wolf sold 3,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $142,809.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $440,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.1% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 92,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 52,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,135,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,573,000 after acquiring an additional 221,783 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 21.1% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,444,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,113,000 after buying an additional 773,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

