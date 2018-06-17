Citigroup Inc. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230,969 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XHR. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XHR shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $24.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.90 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 53.40%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in premium full service and lifestyle hotels, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 39 hotels, including 37 wholly owned hotels, comprising 11,497 rooms, across 18 states and the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.