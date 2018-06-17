Xenon (CRYPTO:XNN) Price Hits $0.0050 on Exchanges

Xenon (CURRENCY:XNN) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 1:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Xenon has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Xenon token can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. Xenon has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $960.00 worth of Xenon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Xenon alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003588 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018253 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015322 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00588008 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00247559 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00046709 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00096232 BTC.

Xenon Profile

Xenon’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Xenon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Xenon’s official Twitter account is @XenonNet. The official website for Xenon is xenon.network.

Xenon Token Trading

Xenon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xenon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xenon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xenon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.