Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Xilinx reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $673.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.29 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Xilinx from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura raised Xilinx from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Xilinx from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

Xilinx opened at $69.60 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $78.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,295,571 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $87,348,000 after purchasing an additional 78,747 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,265 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $816,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,740 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,930 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 22,210 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

