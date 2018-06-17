Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Price

News headlines about Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Xperi earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 49.3281735766173 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of XPER traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.45. 618,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.62 million, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.52. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.13.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 21.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPER. BidaskClub cut shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

