XTD Coin (XTD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

XTD Coin (CURRENCY:XTD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 17th. XTD Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $242.00 worth of XTD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XTD Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XTD Coin has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XTD Coin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003545 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018025 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015329 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00596619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00262058 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00047378 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00094787 BTC.

XTD Coin Coin Profile

XTD Coin Coin Trading

XTD Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XTD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.