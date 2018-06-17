XTRABYTES (XBY) Reaches Market Cap of $14.32 Million

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000515 BTC on major exchanges including CoinFalcon, Cryptopia and C-CEX. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $14.32 million and approximately $3,737.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003543 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00017992 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015535 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00590497 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00251901 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00046584 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00094838 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here. XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global. The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global.

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

