Oracle Co. (ORCL) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,231,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 354,799 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 6.7% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.34% of Oracle worth $651,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 81,200.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 56.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $174,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,993.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Kurian sold 57,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $2,629,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,553,265 shares of company stock valued at $117,284,602 in the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oracle traded up $0.38, hitting $46.28, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 28,120,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,809,122. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $191.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Oracle from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.12.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

