Yamana Gold (AUY) Trading Down 6%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)’s share price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 21,667,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 11,998,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AUY shares. National Bank Financial raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded Yamana Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $450.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.05 million. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 18.50%. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 101,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 46,780 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 32,903 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 195,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 40,897 shares in the last quarter. 43.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

