Yandex (YNDX) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.17

News articles about Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Yandex earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the information services provider an impact score of 46.607741989906 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $35.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 2.66. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.41 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

YNDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.25 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Yandex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yandex from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.61.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

