Yext Inc (YEXT) Receives $16.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Yext from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th.

Shares of YEXT traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,228. Yext has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.40.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 81.00% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Yext will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $96,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $354,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,050,441 shares of company stock valued at $14,677,436 over the last 90 days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 251,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 27,341 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

