Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $520,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Roger G. Eaton sold 61,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $5,135,726.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Yum! Brands traded down $0.76, hitting $82.62, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 4,893,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,253. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.38 and a 12 month high of $88.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 15th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.05.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

