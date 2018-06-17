Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact YuMe (NYSE:YUME) Share Price

News headlines about YuMe (NYSE:YUME) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. YuMe earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.1890022372357 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:YUME remained flat at $$3.70 during trading hours on Friday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,848. YuMe has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

YuMe Company Profile

YuMe, Inc (YuMe) is an independent provider of multi-screen video advertising technology, connecting brand advertisers, digital media property owners and consumers of video content across a range of Internet-connected devices. The Company operating segments include Domestic and International. The Company offers advertising customers end-to-end marketing solutions by combining data-driven technologies with deep insight into audience behavior.

