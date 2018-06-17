Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.46. Activision Blizzard reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Wedbush set a $81.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 6th. Vetr upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.56 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.41.

Shares of Activision Blizzard traded down $0.30, reaching $77.41, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 6,596,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,036,538. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $55.86 and a 1 year high of $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,392,952.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,676.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.