Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) to Post $1.06 EPS

Brokerages expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to post earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.03. Align Technology posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $436.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. Jefferies Group increased their price objective on Align Technology to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Align Technology from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on Align Technology from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.44.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.38, for a total value of $3,323,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Olson sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.05, for a total value of $502,745.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,141.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,434 shares of company stock worth $51,437,919 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $7.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.67. 774,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,878. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.55. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $139.00 and a fifty-two week high of $347.97.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

