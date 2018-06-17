Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Andeavor (ANDV) Will Post Earnings of $3.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) to report earnings per share of $3.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Andeavor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.50 and the lowest is $2.48. Andeavor reported earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Andeavor will report full-year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $10.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $14.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Andeavor.

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Andeavor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

ANDV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Andeavor from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. Citigroup raised Andeavor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Andeavor in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Andeavor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.97.

In other Andeavor news, Director Paul L. Foster sold 212,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $22,826,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,379,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,224,773.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Blane W. Peery sold 1,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $100,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 990,833 shares of company stock valued at $124,651,728 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 48.8% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 6.5% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 32,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Andeavor during the first quarter worth $432,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 73.1% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 130,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,118,000 after buying an additional 55,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Andeavor during the first quarter worth $900,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Andeavor traded up $5.25, hitting $149.68, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 1,377,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. Andeavor has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $150.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. Andeavor’s dividend payout ratio is 36.48%.

About Andeavor

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

