Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Callaway Golf Co (ELY) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Brokerages expect Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) to announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Callaway Golf reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ELY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.71 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital set a $19.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.97.

In other Callaway Golf news, VP Mark F. Leposky sold 21,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $424,456.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian P. Lynch sold 26,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $440,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,422 shares in the company, valued at $386,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,952 shares of company stock worth $3,227,973 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 587.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.90. 729,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 21st. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.55%.

Callaway Golf declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

