Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $589.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will report sales of $589.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $580.25 million and the highest is $594.00 million. Carpenter Technology posted sales of $507.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.32 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $572.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.98 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Timothy Lain sold 1,007 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,385.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Damon J. Audia sold 10,215 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $601,254.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,502.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,419 shares of company stock worth $3,556,619. Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 2.01. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $35.01 and a twelve month high of $60.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 30th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels.

