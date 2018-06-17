Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Casa Systems Inc (CASA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) to post sales of $90.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.60 million to $94.20 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $392.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $387.00 million to $401.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $461.99 million per share, with estimates ranging from $431.77 million to $480.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million.

CASA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

In related news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 4,717,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $117,938,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2012 Irrevocable Tru Dragonfly sold 415,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $9,922,544.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,225,398 shares of company stock worth $177,851,205 over the last ninety days. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.82. 5,037,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,759. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.