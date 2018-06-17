Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.11). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.22) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.45. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 67.88% and a negative return on equity of 92.68%. The company had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

CTMX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,321. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 0.95.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, insider Rachel Humphrey sold 23,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $715,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick W. Gluck sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $114,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,578 shares of company stock worth $3,633,036 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,870,000 after acquiring an additional 586,698 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,490,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,678,000 after purchasing an additional 212,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 177,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 457,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 132,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

