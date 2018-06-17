Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) to announce $63.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forescout Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.76 million to $64.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will report full year sales of $277.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $275.48 million to $280.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $336.24 million per share, with estimates ranging from $333.00 million to $339.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Forescout Technologies.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.91 million. Forescout Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Forescout Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. FBN Securities started coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

In related news, CEO Michael Decesare sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $5,804,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Yehezkel Yeshurun sold 113,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $3,127,106.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,836,241 shares of company stock valued at $50,836,465. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Forescout Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Forescout Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 67,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Forescout Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Forescout Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forescout Technologies opened at $36.15 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Forescout Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

