Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Frontier Communications Corp (FTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Frontier Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.08). Frontier Communications reported earnings per share of ($1.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontier Communications will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Frontier Communications.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.25. Frontier Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Frontier Communications from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Vetr upgraded Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.22 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Frontier Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Frontier Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Frontier Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Frontier Communications by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,763,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after acquiring an additional 708,309 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Frontier Communications by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,110,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 188,268 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Frontier Communications by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,030,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 52,081 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Frontier Communications by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 891,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 62,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Frontier Communications by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 660,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 258,220 shares in the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Communications traded up $0.06, reaching $7.49, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 7,905,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,120. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Frontier Communications has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $620.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.63.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment.

