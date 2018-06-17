Zacks: Analysts Anticipate I.D. Systems, Inc. (IDSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) to announce $14.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for I.D. Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.70 million. I.D. Systems posted sales of $10.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that I.D. Systems will report full year sales of $53.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.08 million to $54.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $61.46 million per share. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover I.D. Systems.

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. I.D. Systems had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDSY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I.D. Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of I.D. Systems in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of I.D. Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of I.D. Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of I.D. Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. I.D. Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

IDSY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.41. 7,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,617. I.D. Systems has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $8.05.

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 96,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $577,579.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Ehrman sold 62,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $388,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 280,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 118,670 shares of company stock valued at $708,237. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in I.D. Systems by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 525,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 341,128 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of I.D. Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of I.D. Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I.D. Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

About I.D. Systems

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets.

