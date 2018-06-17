Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.22 Million

Brokerages expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) will announce $128.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.26 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $104.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $628.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $442.47 million to $744.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $795.14 million per share, with estimates ranging from $484.18 million to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IONS. ValuEngine raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

In related news, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph H. Wender sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $679,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,566.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,462 shares of company stock worth $2,808,373 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. BB Biotech AG increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 8,516,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,400,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,875,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,733,000 after acquiring an additional 185,044 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,181,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,410,000 after acquiring an additional 36,583 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,142,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,346,000 after acquiring an additional 38,839 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,028,000 after acquiring an additional 24,499 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.68. The stock had a trading volume of 880,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 558.50 and a beta of 2.48. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $39.07 and a 1-year high of $65.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

