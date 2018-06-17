Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.22 Million

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2018

Brokerages expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) will announce $128.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.26 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $104.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $628.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $442.47 million to $744.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $795.14 million per share, with estimates ranging from $484.18 million to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IONS. ValuEngine raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

In related news, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph H. Wender sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $679,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,566.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,462 shares of company stock worth $2,808,373 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. BB Biotech AG increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 8,516,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,400,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,875,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,733,000 after acquiring an additional 185,044 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,181,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,410,000 after acquiring an additional 36,583 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,142,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,346,000 after acquiring an additional 38,839 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,028,000 after acquiring an additional 24,499 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.68. The stock had a trading volume of 880,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 558.50 and a beta of 2.48. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $39.07 and a 1-year high of $65.51.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply