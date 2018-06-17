Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) to Announce -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) will announce ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Leap Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($2.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($1.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24).

Several analysts recently commented on LPTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th.

LPTX stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $8.54. 15,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,568. Leap Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $125.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -0.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 39,223.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,000. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

