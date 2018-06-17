Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.34. Marvell Technology Group posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $604.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.93.

In other news, insider Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. Ca sold 3,310 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $74,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $207,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,344 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 516.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $181,000.

Marvell Technology Group traded up $0.63, reaching $22.17, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 10,532,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,564,475. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

