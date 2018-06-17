Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) to report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. National Bank reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that National Bank will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Bank.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. National Bank had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $65.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NBHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of National Bank in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

National Bank opened at $39.62 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. National Bank has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, insider Zsolt K. Bessko sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $365,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,317.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Whitney A. Bartelli sold 4,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $173,131.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,344 shares in the company, valued at $208,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,839 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,914. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 654.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after buying an additional 397,250 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the 1st quarter worth $6,142,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,118,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,268,000 after buying an additional 111,968 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 404.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 124,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,352,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,208,000 after buying an additional 99,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Bank (NBHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.