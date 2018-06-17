Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) will post $3.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.77 billion and the highest is $3.93 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $4.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $14.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.50 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $13.78 billion to $14.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

In other Newell Brands news, Director James Craigie acquired 1,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Todman acquired 4,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $106,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,678,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,859,000 after buying an additional 97,943 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 37,490 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,727,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,406,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $55.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

