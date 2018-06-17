Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). ORBCOMM posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Sunday, March 4th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

In other news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $46,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 959,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,581.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 11,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $120,407.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,783.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,875 shares of company stock worth $294,945 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ORBCOMM by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 44,595 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ORBCOMM by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 788,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 117,685 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ORBCOMM by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 33,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ORBCOMM by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. ORBCOMM has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.97.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions, including network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, including trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in industries for transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, maritime, and government.

