Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orion Energy Systems.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OESX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on Orion Energy Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orion Energy Systems stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,267,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 239,596 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 18.21% of Orion Energy Systems worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems traded down $0.02, reaching $0.87, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 25,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,558. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.01. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

