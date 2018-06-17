Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) will report $5.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $7.60 million. Sorrento Therapeutics reported sales of $4.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $17.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.10 million to $17.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $47.20 million per share, with estimates ranging from $32.20 million to $62.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price target on Sorrento Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sorrento Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

NASDAQ:SRNE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 125.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,186,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,652 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,434,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 178,516 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 19,948.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 498,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,804.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 442,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 418,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 946.5% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 417,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 377,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. The company is focusing on the development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-based immunotherapies using autologous T-cells.

