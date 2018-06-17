Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Texas Roadhouse posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $627.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.46.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse traded up $1.34, reaching $66.16, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 775,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,912. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $66.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $452,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,950 shares in the company, valued at $618,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.