Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Keyw (KEYW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.28 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Keyw (NASDAQ:KEYW) will report $125.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Keyw’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.93 million. The Keyw reported sales of $124.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that The Keyw will report full year sales of $510.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $504.41 million to $515.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $529.22 million per share, with estimates ranging from $517.77 million to $543.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Keyw.

The Keyw (NASDAQ:KEYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The Keyw had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $125.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The Keyw’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on KEYW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Keyw from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Keyw in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of The Keyw in a research report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded The Keyw from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Keyw from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Keyw currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Keyw in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. AXA grew its stake in The Keyw by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 74,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in The Keyw during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired a new stake in The Keyw during the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Keyw during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Keyw stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 456,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $471.06 million, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.67. The Keyw has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $9.74.

The Keyw Company Profile

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

