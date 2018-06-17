Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Total SA (TOT) Will Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Total SA (NYSE:TOT) will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Total’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.57. Total reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Total will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $6.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Total.

Get Total alerts:

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $49.61 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 9.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut Total from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Santander cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Total in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOT opened at $59.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $152.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Total has a 1-year low of $48.15 and a 1-year high of $64.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.7302 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Total (TOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.