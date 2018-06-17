Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Transocean LTD (RIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $758.92 Million

Brokerages predict that Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) will announce $758.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $787.40 million and the lowest is $737.00 million. Transocean reported sales of $751.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.83 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.38 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 120.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. R. F. Lafferty upped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Transocean traded down $0.39, hitting $11.92, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,205,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,957,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -198.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Transocean has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $14.16.

In other news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $102,713.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,702.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 1,198.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

