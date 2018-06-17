Zacks: Analysts Expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) to report earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.32) and the lowest is ($1.56). Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.93) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.19) to ($5.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($2.68). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,470.97% and a negative return on equity of 101.94%.

ADMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals opened at $29.35 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $788.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gregory T. Went sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $116,930.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajiv Patni sold 1,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $32,476.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,360 shares of company stock worth $164,138 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $717,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 392.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company's approved/commercial product is GOCOVRI, an amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Its partnered approved/commercial products include Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease.

