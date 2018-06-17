Zacks: Analysts Expect Banco de Chile (BCH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) will announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco de Chile’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62. Banco de Chile reported earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco de Chile will report full-year earnings of $6.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $7.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Banco de Chile.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Banco de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

NYSE BCH traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.20. The company had a trading volume of 65,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $76.20 and a one year high of $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 135,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 38,212 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporate clients, large companies, and small and medium-sized companies in Chile and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts; personal, car, and mortgage loans; credit cards; credit lines; and investment products, such as fixed-term, automatic renewal, and tax benefit deposits, as well as stocks, portfolio management, voluntary retirement savings/mutual funds, foreign currency, and fixed income investment products.

