Zacks: Analysts Expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 388.58% and a negative net margin of 122.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $5.00 target price on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $4.00 target price on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.07.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International traded down $0.02, hitting $2.88, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 328,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,585,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,089.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paolantonio Ernest Robert De sold 64,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $134,083.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,257.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. venBio Select Advisor LLC grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 5,437,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after buying an additional 2,968,291 shares during the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 4,634,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,671,000 after buying an additional 223,253 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,848,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 555,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 460,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management III LLC purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

