Zacks: Analysts Expect Corium International Inc (CORI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2018

Wall Street brokerages expect that Corium International Inc (NASDAQ:CORI) will report earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corium International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Corium International posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corium International will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.09). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corium International.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. Corium International had a negative net margin of 156.05% and a negative return on equity of 273.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CORI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corium International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Corium International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Corium International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Corium International in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price objective on Corium International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC grew its holdings in Corium International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corium International during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Corium International by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,059,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Corium International by 1,746.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 91,686 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Corium International by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 196,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Corium International traded up $0.48, reaching $8.81, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 241,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,167. Corium International has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 8.11.

Corium International Company Profile

Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corium International (CORI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI)

Receive News & Ratings for Corium International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corium International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply