Zacks: Analysts Expect Corium International Inc (CORI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Corium International Inc (NASDAQ:CORI) will report earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corium International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Corium International posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corium International will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.09). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corium International.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. Corium International had a negative net margin of 156.05% and a negative return on equity of 273.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CORI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corium International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Corium International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Corium International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Corium International in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price objective on Corium International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC grew its holdings in Corium International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corium International during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Corium International by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,059,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Corium International by 1,746.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 91,686 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Corium International by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 196,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Corium International traded up $0.48, reaching $8.81, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 241,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,167. Corium International has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 8.11.

Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

